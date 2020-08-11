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FREEDOM FOR ALL or Forced Masks For Years Until A Vaccine Can Be Forced? The Choice Is Ours
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14 views • August 11, 2020
Linkshttps://triblive.com/news/world/trump-administration-begins-vaccine-pilot-program/
TM FILMS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oIQ-W6Cm2Y
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/cdc-who/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2020/08/10/commentary/world-commentary/vaccine-moral-test/#.XzH4eJZOlGM
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/coronavirus-victoria-facing-years-of-mandatory-masks-and-restrictions/news-story/7b2b9fccb48f9c0b5c62af3769d7c3c5
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12323265/venezuela-hard-labour-dig-ditch-shovel-press-ups/
https://www.pix11.com/news/coronavirus/nj-school-mandates-temperature-armbands-for-students-staff
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/components-of-mrna-technology-could-lead-to-significant-adverse-events-in-one-or-more-of-our-clinical-trials-says-moderna/?itm_term=home https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8614003/Parking-wardens-slap-hero-doctor-massive-fine.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/10/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12350872/coronavirus-vaccine-fauci-half-effectiveness-public-health/ https://www.fda.gov/media/71655/download
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
TM FILMS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oIQ-W6Cm2Y
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/cdc-who/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2020/08/10/commentary/world-commentary/vaccine-moral-test/#.XzH4eJZOlGM
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/coronavirus-victoria-facing-years-of-mandatory-masks-and-restrictions/news-story/7b2b9fccb48f9c0b5c62af3769d7c3c5
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12323265/venezuela-hard-labour-dig-ditch-shovel-press-ups/
https://www.pix11.com/news/coronavirus/nj-school-mandates-temperature-armbands-for-students-staff
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/components-of-mrna-technology-could-lead-to-significant-adverse-events-in-one-or-more-of-our-clinical-trials-says-moderna/?itm_term=home https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8614003/Parking-wardens-slap-hero-doctor-massive-fine.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/10/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12350872/coronavirus-vaccine-fauci-half-effectiveness-public-health/ https://www.fda.gov/media/71655/download
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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