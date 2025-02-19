VAX POISONED GOVERNOR STROKES OUT ON SENATE FLOOR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delbert Hosemann @DelbertHosemann "If your healthcare provider says you are eligible to get the free vaccine, please get the vaccine. Our healthcare workers are overwhelmed and we must all work together to stop the spread of Covid."
3:43 PM · Aug 12, 2021
https://x.com/DelbertHosemann/status/1425951059676213250
Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsed during a Senate session on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Medical personnel quickly responded to the incident, and updates from Hosemann's staff indicate that he is in good spirits post-incident. This event occurred amidst a legislative session, causing an immediate recess. https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1892282530377634049