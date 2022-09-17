WEF Presentation From 2015 Explaining How To Change The Human Genome Using mRNA Technology

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A WEF presentation from 2015 explaining how to change the human genome using mRNA.
Titled 'RNA Therapeutics & DNA Editing' Described Is An Experiment That Genetically Targeted Black Mice To Turn Them Into White Mice...
Yet the media laughed and shouted 'conspiracy theorist' at those who pointed this out! Hear till end ☠