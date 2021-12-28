Viral: Man Blows Up Tesla with Elon Musk Effigy to Protest Repair Costs

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A now viral video show Katainen using 30kg of dynamite to blow up his ride, but not before putting a mannequin with the face of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the driver’s seat.
Tesla’s reputation recently plummeted, after waves of complaints over technical glitches, high repair costs, build quality and, of course, the cars’ notorious self-driving capabilities.
Perhaps Katainen could have waited to see if the car went up in flames itself?