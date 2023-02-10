Is the Loch Ness Monster a demonic entity ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My contention that the Loch Ness monster is not a dinosaur but a spiritual entity, possibly bad. Is this held back in the loch ready to be released on the world ?
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.