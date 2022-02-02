Dr. PERRONNE’s speech at the European Parliament was removed from youtube

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Dr. PERRONNE spoke at the EU Parliament to tell the truth about the vaccine. Covid vaccine is experimental and far more people died from the vaccine than from the virus. The Lancet fabricated data to stop the use of hydroxychloroquine. The French government paid the media a lot of money to spread false information. MPs who voted for compulsory vaccination of experimental products can be charged with crimes against humanity.