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EP 2139-9AM EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine Whistleblower Likely Source Of CIA's "Russian Intel" As Trump Declassifies All 'Russia Hoax' Documents
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5 views • October 08, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2139
WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 07 , 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1397721133 

EP 2139-9AM EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine Whistleblower Likely Source Of CIA's "Russian Intel" As Trump Declassifies All 'Russia Hoax' Documents


Ukrainian Embassy official, Andrii Telizhenko was contacted by former Democratic National Committee contractor and staffer, Alexandra Chalupa during the 2016 election season to attempt to entice the Ukrainian government into digging up some dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort.Andrii Telizhenk is actually the whistleblower who exposed Obama and the DNC’s corruption and collusion in regards to the Russia-gate scandal.Jack Posobiec from OANN spoke with Telizhenko about the entire situation:According to The Gateway Pundit,
Chalupa is also connected to Ukrainian by the name of Vasili Filipchuk, who ran the organization labeled ICPS. Filipchuk too is expected of helping to write the phony Trump-Russia dossier. The entity he works for (ICPS) stands for the International Center for Policy Studies and it was founded by Open Society.  EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine Whistleblower Likely Source Of CIA’s “Russian Intel” As Trump Declassifies All ‘Russia Hoax’ Documents – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/3jFjFmC 


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