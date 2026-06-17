Join the live discussion on this episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/fbi-stops-drone-sniper-attack-plans-iran-israel-update-b2t-show-june-16-2026

FBI Stops Drone/Sniper Attack Plans arresting 5 and looking at a Signal chat consisting of 23 people involved in the plot. This is largely a result of the woke right Israel is evil and the problem to everything psyop. Trump slams Israel for attacking Lebanon in the Capital the day the agreement was to be signed by Iran and Israel. Pray.





Rick’s Alone Time with God:

* This is all about letting me yoke you: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may23-26

* Armor up and be ready to fulfill your purpose in me: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may30-26





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