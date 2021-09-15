Doctors Very Aware of Effects of COVID Vaccine, but They Still Pushing Vaccine on Patients

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9/8/2021 Whistleblower nurse: I want the world to stop watching the news, that is absolutely false, it is creating a false fear. And what’s sad is the doctors are very aware of the effects of these, but still pushing this vaccine on patients. They’re actually contradicting it blatantly right out in the wide open and actually acting in a way that hurts or kills patients.