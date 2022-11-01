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1/11/2022 Connecting The Dots: Dan Happel ft. Professor Jake Klyczek
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78 views • January 11, 2022
Purchase Professor Jake Klyczek's book - "School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education" here:
https://www.schoolworldorder.info/ or here: https://www.amazon.com/School-World-Order-Technocracy-Globalization/dp/1634241967
On this episode's interview author and college professor, Jake Klyczek, explains and sheds light on his expertise in the transhumanism agenda.
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Watch "Connecting The Dots" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every Tuesday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm EST
Connecting The Dots - danhappel.com
https://www.schoolworldorder.info/ or here: https://www.amazon.com/School-World-Order-Technocracy-Globalization/dp/1634241967
On this episode's interview author and college professor, Jake Klyczek, explains and sheds light on his expertise in the transhumanism agenda.
-
Watch "Connecting The Dots" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every Tuesday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm EST
Connecting The Dots - danhappel.com
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