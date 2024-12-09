Winter Weather Warnings, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 7, 2024, #487

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





"Winter Weather Warnings for 13 States" (from Newsweek). Are geoengineering operations a part of this equation? "No amount of research or small-scale testing can ever demonstrate what would happen if these dangerous technologies (geoengineering) were unleashed on a planetary scale", a quote from the Center for International Environmental Law. Too late, the damage that has already been done can't be undone in any time frame that matters. The "CIEL" organization continues with this statement, "There is nothing in the history of humanity to suggest that we could fairly and responsibly govern an undertaking like geoengineering that would need to be sustained over hundreds of years". Question, does the suggestion of such a timeframe have any relevance when the collapse of industrialized militarized civilization is already unfolding by the day?





All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.





Dane Wigington













