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CDC Is Lying About The Efficacy Of The Vaccine For People Who Already Had COVID
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90 views • May 04, 2021
"Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson speaks with Rep. Thomas Massie, a scientist, who says the CDC is either lying or very mistaken about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rep. Thomas Massie: CDC Is Lying About The Efficacy Of The Vaccine For People Who Already Had COVID
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date February 1, 2021
"Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson speaks with Rep. Thomas Massie, a scientist, who says the CDC is either lying or very mistaken about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Massie calls it misinformation. CDC chalks it up to an "honest mistake." Whatever it is, it resulted in vaccines going to some who are said to need it the least depriving others who are said to need it the most.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/02/01/rep_thomas_massie_cdc_is_lying_about_the_efficacy_of_the_vaccine_for_people_who_already_had_covid.html
Rep. Thomas Massie: CDC Is Lying About The Efficacy Of The Vaccine For People Who Already Had COVID
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date February 1, 2021
"Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson speaks with Rep. Thomas Massie, a scientist, who says the CDC is either lying or very mistaken about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Massie calls it misinformation. CDC chalks it up to an "honest mistake." Whatever it is, it resulted in vaccines going to some who are said to need it the least depriving others who are said to need it the most.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/02/01/rep_thomas_massie_cdc_is_lying_about_the_efficacy_of_the_vaccine_for_people_who_already_had_covid.html
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