PLOT TWIST: DO POLITICS DRIVE MEASLES OUTBREAKS? | Ep 17

In this explosive solo presentation, Alix Mayer takes viewers deep into "The Measles Con” an investigation into the recent measles outbreaks, the political battles surrounding vaccine policy,

Do measles fear campaigns drive legislation, or does legislation need a fear campaign?

Drawing on CDC data, historical records, media coverage, vaccine safety studies, and interviews with families at the center of the West Texas measles outbreak, Alix examines the timing of major measles headlines alongside pivotal moments in the political rise of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

From the Disneyland measles outbreak that led to California's SB277 vaccine mandate law, to the recent outbreaks in Texas that dominated national headlines, Alix explores the connections between public health narratives, legislative action, media campaigns, and vaccine policy.

She also investigates the history of measles before the vaccine era, concerns about vaccine safety and waning immunity, the deaths of two children in West Texas, the role of hospital protocols, and why she believes the measles story may be far more complicated than the public has been told.

In this episode, we cover:

• The 2025 and 2026 measles outbreaks

• The political timing of major measles headlines

• RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearings and the measles narrative

• The Disneyland outbreak and California's SB277 law

• Washington State's 2019 measles outbreak and whistleblower allegations

• Historical measles mortality before the vaccine era

• The development of the measles vaccine

• Vaccine safety concerns and adverse event reports

• Waning immunity and breakthrough measles cases

• Measles vaccination rates in the United States versus the rest of the world

• The deaths of two girls during the West Texas outbreak

• Questions surrounding the girl’s hospital treatment protocols

• Vitamin A, Budesonide, and alternative treatment approaches

• Deborah Birx's move to West Texas

• Measles strain mutations and vaccine escape concerns

• Media narratives surrounding measles outbreaks

• The role of public health agencies in shaping public perception

• Similarities between COVID-era messaging and today's measles messaging

• The future of vaccine policy under RFK Jr.

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.





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