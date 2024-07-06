Vaccinated Corpses Are Emitting Radio Frequencies That Trace Back to Bill Gates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalist control freak Bill Gates has been working behind the scenes to computerize the human body without our consent for years, and now chilling discoveries regarding the state of vaccinated corpses reveal that something very serious changed after 2021.
Are the vaccinated already walking, talking human cyborgs, fulfilling as yet unknown functions for the global elite – before they keel over and die at the flick of a switch?
This may sound like science fiction, but when you see the stone cold evidence we have coming up for you, what sounded like a horror movie will suddenly look like a living nightmare for the vaccinated.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
