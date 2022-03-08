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Fauci's Criminal Covid Bombshell
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3688 views • March 08, 2022
Where has Dr. Fauci gone? All of a sudden the fame addicted Vaccine Dictator has disappeared. Could it have something to do with the 55,000-page set of documents recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) revealing to the public the data Pfizer submitted to the FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license. A big blow to the NWO plandemic after U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman’s denied the request from the FDA to suppress the data for the next 75 years which the agency claimed was necessary, in part, because of its “limited resources.”
A 38-page report included in the documents features an Appendix titled “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST,” listing 1,291 different adverse events following vaccination.
The list includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem,frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, liver injury, low birth weight, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, myocarditis, pneumonia, stillbirth, tachycardia, temporal lobe epilepsy, testicular autoimmunity, and vertebral artery thrombosis among 1,246 other medical conditions following vaccination.
Maybe Dr. Fauci can crawl out of his hole and explain when he knew about the massive list of injuries that he had hoped would only be released long after he was gone.
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A 38-page report included in the documents features an Appendix titled “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST,” listing 1,291 different adverse events following vaccination.
The list includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem,frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, liver injury, low birth weight, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, myocarditis, pneumonia, stillbirth, tachycardia, temporal lobe epilepsy, testicular autoimmunity, and vertebral artery thrombosis among 1,246 other medical conditions following vaccination.
Maybe Dr. Fauci can crawl out of his hole and explain when he knew about the massive list of injuries that he had hoped would only be released long after he was gone.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
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