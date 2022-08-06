Social Credit System | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

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The social credit system was their answer to a better system. Once the economy in all countries had become bankrupt, the social credit system was the perfect way to transfer from the old monetary system to their streamlined digital system...
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Written, Camera, Editor and Music 🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk 💃🏼✨ Cassie - Elena Spriina
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