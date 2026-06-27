Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 June 2026 B

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Part two of two videos of today's rally, this one providing three more megaphone speeches in the Bourke Street Mall, covered a multitude of topics relating to government and corporate corruption. We remain hopeful that our part of society that is awake to the lies will prevail, to the glory of God.