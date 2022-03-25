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The Oligarch's Dementia Minions Will Destroy The World
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60 views • March 25, 2022
At what point will the 25th Amendment rip the power away from the clutches of the pawns of the NWO? Pelosi has either been incoherent to the level of questions about her alcoholism. While Joe Biden is getting everything wrong according to his own staff. These career minions of oligarchs are bumbling into a world war and mass starvation all to the demonic marching orders of the Great Reset and its foreign interests. America has already been dominated by a foreign parasite known as the Federal Reserve for 109 years and it is barely hanging on by a thread.
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