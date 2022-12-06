https://gnews.org/articles/564205
Summary：12/02/2022 New Zealand Parents Fight for their son to receive unvaccinated blood during heart surgery. The supporter says: “If one day we find that our blood bank is utterly polluted -- you will be so grateful to have had this case where all you journalists have stood up and said ‘We must have the option of unjabbed blood in New Zealand!’”.
