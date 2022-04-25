World Upside Down (Biblical EARTH Documentary 2022) Produced by Pillar Of Truth Christian Church

This is the #1 theory that even people whom are awake can't face... This subject makes even the most awake truther form cognitive dissonance. Read Genesis 1-11. Watch this video. Hit your knees and ask God to reveal it to you, and he will.



World Upside Down, a biblical earth documentary 2022. This documentary will show you the shape and structure of God's earth according to the King James Bible.



Similar biblical documentaries 2022 do not show the depth and knowledge of God's word, as this documentary will show you. World Upside Down will expand your mind, and help you to understand real truth about God's earth from the bible.



We pray you will watch this entire biblical earth documentary of 2022 which has been in the making since 2021, to grow in your knowledge of God's creation, and to learn how the heliocentric model of the universe cannot fit with God's word.



World Upside Down describes the true shape of the earth, the movement of the sun moon and stars, their location in the firmament, and where God is located. Please share this with as many people as you can.



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