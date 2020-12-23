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Ted Kuntz Opening Remarks Dec 16/20
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83 views • December 23, 2020
Ted Kuntz Opening Remarks & Letter from VCC Supporter
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Become a VCC Choice Insider and receive invitations to powerful conversations like this: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Sign House of Commons Petition: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/house-of-commons-e-petition/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
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