Ep. 36: Pharma Bro
Published 15 hours ago

What happens when you give Hillary Clinton the finger?

Ask Martin Shkreli.

He did four and a half years in prison.

That may be why Sam Bankman-Fried just asked his advice on doing time.


Tucker On Xwitter | 6 November 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1721663500940914700

