United States is Destroyed From Within, with some Russian propaganda?





He reports great stuff, great history lesson, but it is directed to another objective. Original title of this video is, Russia Recruits Americans as the United States is Destroyed From Within. The Russian recruitment section is more right on than not.

source here,

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/russia-recruits-americans-as-the-united-states-is-destroyed-from-within/





Reese, He always omits, questionable, israel, jewish and zionist activity. He does show a mossad emblem, half a second, but if you blinked you would of missed it. Never accuses jewish zionist behind all this mess. He explains about the GLOBALIST CONTROL, but who are they, the ZIONIST





Started off in the title , raising doubts about Russias intent, and it was not an invasion into Ukraine.





Now wait doesn’t the USA train and arm terrorist. Have we forgot about Al Queda, ISIL, 911 hijackers, white helmets, and so many other terrorist groups,

and oh yes the russian wagner groups. Can you say, USA NED, USAID, SOROS, funding mercenary war criminals. Oh yes, PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY. IN MY OPINION, This Russia propaganda announcement is right on. And correctly challenges the MSM propaganda narrative.





So you wonder why I get hassled and deleted on the google zionist media.













Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPVtbV1bdr7V/





Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags, & White Flag, Nationalism is an infantile disease.

https://ugetube.com/watch/patriotism-can-be-a-fatal-habit-flags-the-white-flag_Nz8CAbdmeM2X7BG.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCXsETOR136U/





Sheeple Need to Consider Who They Are Pledging Their Allegiance Too.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVWGXqrIo8eh/





Why Hasn't There Never Been a Coup in the USA Good Question

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTrsEQPZkSWL/





dr Meno pleads out to the A TEAM to take back our country. We need you more than ever

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQqGLLPFcPzT/









Coups R US, American Forced Regime Changes and Their Aftermath

https://www.bitchute.com/video/09I6anc5oLUI/





"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWyrBpc4et5P/





Fascism – America’s DNA, Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist, Chris Hedges

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5RiVYVO47Z7C/





The A Team. Where Are You When WE Need You. Take Back Our Country

https://www.brighteon.com/86f910d0-9e44-4548-bf68-74cd91fc5bf2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaV13uXZYhJy/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OT0MHHnihWgi/





Military Coup, Not Civil War. Calling all Generals & Admirals, Take Back our Country! COUP IN LIEU !! https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/military-coup-calling-all-generals-admirals-take-back-our-country-coup-in-lieu-of-civil-war_GF7TFSsgB1mzsjk.html





The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/





The Kay Griggs Interviews

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jc0HaCGH0Vt7/





https://www.brighteon.com/194e4411-b785-46a0-ab86-7659d1e19f0f