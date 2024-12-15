Judaism is about the law Christian is about Faith/Grace: Healing versus Miracle: Believe is a thought energized by emotion a thought in your mind that is energized by emotion in your heart

What is belief? Believe is a thought energized by emotion a thought in your mind that is energized by emotion in your heart You believe it whether you're Eyes See it whether your Ears Hear it it doesn't matter it's true it's real: if ye have faith as much as is a grain of mustard seed, Responding to the belief in faith what is believed and thought is then Energized by Emotion what's the emotion I believe you Jesus I truly believe you I believe you're the Messiah I believe you're the King Of Kings and Lord Of Lords I believe JESUS you're the Son of God! I believe you're the great Physician I believe you're a Healer I believe you're a Miracle Maker a Miracle Worker I believe, Yes I do Believe, I Believe your Word is True every single WORD every Single Dot AND comma and semicolon it all True Yes it's real it's true and I believe it and when Jesus sees that in you he Agrees with your Faith and he gives you what you ask for the Physical Manifestation May Take hours days weeks or months it doesn't matter (if ye have faith as much as is a grain of mustard seed) https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2017%3A%2020-21&version=GNV

Number One; the deep love that Jesus Christ has for everyday people.

Number Two; The centrality of the beatitudes in the Kingdom they are the commandments and the New covenant age they are they're more than nice sayings to put in a frame and hang them on the wall they are meant to be obeyed

Number 3; another thing that stood out for me was the demonic hatred of the Jewish rulers for Jesus Christ and the spiritual bondage they placed on the Jewish people for centuries this very day because they are taught to hate Jesus

Number 4; Jesus is no compromising demand for loyalty and obedience's he didn't cut you any slack you are either with him or you're not quite frankly he said that you cannot even love your mother more than you do Jesus

Number 5; he freely healed all who came to him in faith asking for a healing or miracle he never turned anybody down he never said let me think of it's my will to heal you it's his will to hear to heal everybody now that statement will cause people to flip their wigs because they are denominations that absolutely furiously vehemently deny Christ still today wants to heal everybody today.

In Christianity you have an intimate personal relationship with God you can call him father yes you can call Jesus brother friend you can go boldly into the throne room and present your petitions in the name of Jesus who is seated next to the father

So when you go bowling to the throne room to address your heavenly father and when you say I am here these petitions are presented to you father in the name of your son Jesus Christ he looks he looks at his right side yes

That will be you son he's here in your name and Jesus says father give them what they want! I'm in agreement with them I told them on Earth whatever you ask for in my name and believe it shall be done

The kingdom is the gospel and the gospel is the kingdom you cannot separate the two

What's the difference between a healing and a miracle? One Person says to Jesus Lord my Arm is broken and Jesus sets it in place and over time it's repaired and is back to normal that's a healing! Another person says Lord my arm is Missing Jesus gives him a new arm that's a miracle! YES, A healing usually occurs gradually overtime a miracle typically happens instantaneously it's it he suspends the laws of nature the laws of the universe he does something supernatural.












