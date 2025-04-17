BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mother destroyed by VAXX poison induced BELL'S PALSY
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
315 views • 2 weeks ago

Elena Sheppard @eleshepp "Have Covid after being vaxxed, boosted, and wearing a mask! This is my PSA to take rapid tests before you see your family or friends for Thanksgiving. Cases are going up. Take care of yourselves."

8:11 AM · Nov 22, 2021

https://x.com/eleshepp/status/1462816123360104456

###

Elena Sheppard @eleshepp "Boosted. Now anxiously waiting to see if I will have convalesce on the couch symptoms or be perfectly fine. It seems to be one extreme or the other."

12:29 PM · Nov 16, 2021

https://x.com/eleshepp/status/1460706703092166660

###

https://www.instagramDOTcom/eleshepp

"One year with #bellspalsy. Last June 10th I went to the hospital at 32 weeks pregnant because the right side of my face collapsed and I was sure it was a stroke. The next 24 hours were a terrifying blur of doctors and tests as they tried to determine what happened. As much as I struggle with my face as it is now, I’m thankful every single day that it was not the stroke we’d feared.


This year I’ve become an unexpected spokesperson for a chronic ailment that until a year ago I had no idea existed. I’ve gone on @goodmorningamerica spoken on @becomingmother.podcast and written about it for @thecut. This one year anniversary has made me both sad and grateful. Sad that I can’t move my face the way I want to but grateful that I am here to smother my delicious sons in kisses. This year the mantra that’s given me peace is: we play the hand we’re dealt. Make it the best hand you can. ✨"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/eleshepp/p/CtTzxODAzj1/?img_index=1


Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
new yorkbells palsyelena sheppard
