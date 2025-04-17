Mother destroyed by VAXX poison induced BELL'S PALSY

Elena Sheppard @eleshepp "Have Covid after being vaxxed, boosted, and wearing a mask! This is my PSA to take rapid tests before you see your family or friends for Thanksgiving. Cases are going up. Take care of yourselves."

8:11 AM · Nov 22, 2021

https://x.com/eleshepp/status/1462816123360104456

Elena Sheppard @eleshepp "Boosted. Now anxiously waiting to see if I will have convalesce on the couch symptoms or be perfectly fine. It seems to be one extreme or the other."

12:29 PM · Nov 16, 2021

https://x.com/eleshepp/status/1460706703092166660

"One year with #bellspalsy. Last June 10th I went to the hospital at 32 weeks pregnant because the right side of my face collapsed and I was sure it was a stroke. The next 24 hours were a terrifying blur of doctors and tests as they tried to determine what happened. As much as I struggle with my face as it is now, I’m thankful every single day that it was not the stroke we’d feared.





This year I’ve become an unexpected spokesperson for a chronic ailment that until a year ago I had no idea existed. I’ve gone on @goodmorningamerica spoken on @becomingmother.podcast and written about it for @thecut. This one year anniversary has made me both sad and grateful. Sad that I can’t move my face the way I want to but grateful that I am here to smother my delicious sons in kisses. This year the mantra that’s given me peace is: we play the hand we’re dealt. Make it the best hand you can. ✨"

