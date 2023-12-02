Create New Account
Peter Schweizer: The Bribery Scheme Between America And China | Jesse Kelly, The First TV
Peter Schweizer: The Bribery Scheme Between America And China  |  Jesse Kelly, The First TV


Peter Schweizer's book "Red-Handed" lays out the entire network of bribery the Chinese have adopted when dealing with Western politicians.


The House oversight committee has gone on and on about money changing hands between the CCP and the Biden's, but what exactly are they paying for? Schweizer reminds the audience that Biden is just one of many dozens of politicians currently serving under the guise of China...

