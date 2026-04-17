HE’S PANICKING: Ruben Gallego Exposed In Most Awkward Presser Yet

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Ruben Gallego just had a absolute disaster of a press conference. Between the visible sweating and the blatant lies, it's clear he’s losing control of the narrative. We’re breaking down the exact moments he got caught and why he looked so uncomfortable answering the most basic questions. Hashtags: #RubenGallego #Politics #Exposed #RechargeFreedom