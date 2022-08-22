Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav Speech at Nuremberg 75th Anniversary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and human rights advocate, spoke first at the 75th Anniversary Event of the Nuremberg Code in Nuremberg, Germany, on August 20, 2022.
Vera Sharav: "This time instead of Zyklon B gas, the weapons of mass destruction are genetically engineered injectable bioweapons masquerading as vaccines."
Full transcript: https://sagehana.substack.com/p/vera-sharav-full-speech-at-nuremberg
Full event: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/75th-commemoration-of-the-nuremberg-code