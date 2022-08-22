Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav Speech at Nuremberg 75th Anniversary

Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and human rights advocate, spoke first at the 75th Anniversary Event of the Nuremberg Code in Nuremberg, Germany, on August 20, 2022.





Vera Sharav: "This time instead of Zyklon B gas, the weapons of mass destruction are genetically engineered injectable bioweapons masquerading as vaccines."





Full transcript: https://sagehana.substack.com/p/vera-sharav-full-speech-at-nuremberg





Full event: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/75th-commemoration-of-the-nuremberg-code

