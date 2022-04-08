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BREAKING: Scientists Deliver Proof of Nano-Tech Maria Zeee Exclusive Bioweapon Evidence
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14183 views • April 08, 2022
The corrupt media elites are working hard to conceal the truth, suppressing the terrors of the bioweapon injections loaded with nanotech, and the horrors of radical ‘sex education’. Maria Zeee joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the details of Pfizer injections, blood contaminations, and more. Zeee shared that $1.3 billion will be used to expand the covid camps, and the loss of democracy down under.
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Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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