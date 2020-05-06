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CDC Disease EVALI Symptoms CAUSED BY VAPING Are Very Similar to The FLU ... like COVID-19?
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15 views • May 06, 2020
Seven months ago Doctor Mike spoke the truth. This is the video. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aF7fAD84-g)
My experience with a Lexus vaping device caused shortness of breath that came on suddenly. My body told me to stop vaping. I listened.
My experience with a Lexus vaping device caused shortness of breath that came on suddenly. My body told me to stop vaping. I listened.
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