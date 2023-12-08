Jeffrey Prather
Dec 7, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE
TUCKER & JONES ENDS FAKE NEWS!
ITALY BEGINS CHINA SILK ROADBLOCK!
TRUMP ELECTION A CAESAR SET UP?
FDA PUSH BIOWEAPONS PULL CVS OTC MEDS!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v404e8v-american-david-replaces-awakened-giant.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.