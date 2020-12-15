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Is All Freedom Gone In Calgary? Major Breaking News!
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109 views • December 15, 2020
It's time to really dive into what is going on In Canada and the crimes against humanity committed by Canadian Politicians and law enforcement.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson join Kevin J Johnston in this breaking report!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson join Kevin J Johnston in this breaking report!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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