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Precious Metals & the Economic Tsunami in Fall
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53 views • August 03, 2020
COVID-19 has devastated the economy in ways that we have not even begun to see. Global leaders are using the pandemic as an excuse to reset the global economy, and these people are not on your team.
From stock market crashes to the skyrocketing price of precious metals, we are experiencing the first wave of a catastrophic, economic tsunami that could hit us full effect in the fall.
Now is the time to get ready! Make sure you are stocking up on essential supplies to prepare yourself and your family. Consider some of the supplies below.
-Long term food
https://amzn.to/2XeMI7n
https://amzn.to/33hCHd8
-Water filtration
https://amzn.to/33bAuQs
-Water barrel for food
- Silver and other hard assets
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
From stock market crashes to the skyrocketing price of precious metals, we are experiencing the first wave of a catastrophic, economic tsunami that could hit us full effect in the fall.
Now is the time to get ready! Make sure you are stocking up on essential supplies to prepare yourself and your family. Consider some of the supplies below.
-Long term food
https://amzn.to/2XeMI7n
https://amzn.to/33hCHd8
-Water filtration
https://amzn.to/33bAuQs
-Water barrel for food
- Silver and other hard assets
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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