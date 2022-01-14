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EXPOSED: Supertoxic COVID shot batches - Is Big Pharma conducting lethal dose studies on the world’s population?
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1022 views • January 14, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon Says 90% Of Vaccine Adverse Effects Came From Less Than 10% Of The Batches.
Are Big Pharma companies experimenting with lethal doses of their profitable COVID shot?
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnston have allegedly all been conducting studies to determine the lethal doses of their COVID jabs... and doing so in what some critics claim is an extremely reckless way!
The problem with the current lethal dose studies of the COVID shot is that evidence suggests that some of these lethal doses are in circulation right now and are being administered to the public worldwide
Are Big Pharma companies experimenting with lethal doses of their profitable COVID shot?
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnston have allegedly all been conducting studies to determine the lethal doses of their COVID jabs... and doing so in what some critics claim is an extremely reckless way!
The problem with the current lethal dose studies of the COVID shot is that evidence suggests that some of these lethal doses are in circulation right now and are being administered to the public worldwide
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