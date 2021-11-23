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Thyronine "T2" 🔬 Top 9 Benefits of this Thyroid Biohack
jroseland
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This active thyroid hormone supplement is turning heads in the bodybuilding and fitness world as it superpowers metabolism and accelerates fat loss.

The major difference between a Corolla and a Corvette is that the Corvette consumes fuel faster and produces much more power. No matter how much gas you put in the Corolla, it won’t go any faster. As an athlete, a bodybuilder, an entrepreneur, a professional, or just a health-conscious person, would you rather be more like a Corolla or a Corvette? If it’s the latter, T2 will empower your metabolism for peak performance.


2:46 Increases Metabolism

4:50 Fat Loss

6:13 Prevents Insulin Resistance

8:47 Thyroid Support

11:14 Skin Hack

12:10 Energizing Nootropic

14:00 Mitochondrial Support

15:00 Cancer Preventive

16:20 Promotes Healthy Libido

16:45 Risks

19:35 Sources


Read Thyronine Meta-Analysis 📑 In the Limitless Performance Enhancers content library

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Performance-Enhancement-Library

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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