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Crypto, Gold & Silver RIGGING, Fauci LIES. Endometriosis & Parasites. Fred Dashevsky on Finance
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88 views • August 07, 2021
Why is the SEC STILL rigging the gold, silver and crypto markets? To make the people poor?!
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida lays the Law & Order down on Biden with Covid and illegal aliens.
Women are suffering from Endometriosis. What do Parasites and a heavy grain diet have to do with this?
The second hour, Fred Dashevsky of US Coin Capitol joins us to talk about the Federal Reserve and where American and Global finance is going.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida lays the Law & Order down on Biden with Covid and illegal aliens.
Women are suffering from Endometriosis. What do Parasites and a heavy grain diet have to do with this?
The second hour, Fred Dashevsky of US Coin Capitol joins us to talk about the Federal Reserve and where American and Global finance is going.
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