This Cat Is Bullied By Other Cats… Why? I Kritter Klub
Kritter Klub


Mar 19, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This cat living with three other cats is being bullied by others. The guardian is worried about their attitudes but can't find out the reason for the conflict that is going on amongst the cats. Find out the reason why and how they change in the video!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vT9FF52SFg

