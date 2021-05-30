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Texas Senate hearing: Covid Vaccines had animal trials, all were halted b/c they kept dying
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846 views • May 30, 2021
Texas Senate hearing: Covid Vaccines had animal trials, all were halted b/c they kept dying.
Manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna skipped animal trials because the animals died after receiving the vaccine.
“Personally, I've received numerous reports from family members of my patients, close friends to my patients, that within hours to two days of receiving the vaccine, they've suffered from stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, blood clots, sudden death,” said Dr. Ben Edwards, a Texas doctor.
mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/j58eeKr4HJT7/
Manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna skipped animal trials because the animals died after receiving the vaccine.
“Personally, I've received numerous reports from family members of my patients, close friends to my patients, that within hours to two days of receiving the vaccine, they've suffered from stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, blood clots, sudden death,” said Dr. Ben Edwards, a Texas doctor.
mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/j58eeKr4HJT7/
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