LIBERATION FROM ENSLAVEMENT IN AMERICA with Woody Kaye

Episode 172

Most Americans do not realize that they have been living in an atmosphere of enslavement. Most Americans think that the politicians, that they elect, are the boss and that the average citizen must bow down to the legislation that the politicians vote on. NOT SO! America is a Constitutional Republic where the people are to be active and hold the politicians accountable. Wood Kaye discusses how to how to be involved at the grass roots level to turn this country back around.

How to get involved:

https://loudoun-liberty.org

