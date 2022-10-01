The Great Reset: The Rise Of The New World Order - PART ONE

In the year 2030, Earth is dominated by a powerful world government. Once free nations are now a part of a technocratic hell. Countries no longer exist, ninety percent of the world's population has been eliminated, private property no longer exists, the remnants of humanity are forced to live in highly contained prison-looking cities. This is the vision of The Globalists. Filmmaker David Andritsakis takes you on a deep and extensive dive into The Great Reset. You will learn how highly secretive groups run our governments, how they have steered international affairs for more than a century, how they have gained control of our cultural pillars and how they planned the Covid-19 Pandemic to usher in The Great Reset.

