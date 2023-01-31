X22 REPORT Ep. 2985a - [CB] Targets Crypto, Is Elon Introducing Crypto Payment Processing?

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2985a - Jan 30, 2023
[CB] Targets Crypto, Is Elon Introducing Crypto Payment Processing?The people around the world are now getting taxed, this will continue because the countries do not have the ability to sustain themselves and the people always feel the pain. Egg farms are burning down while the [WEF] attempts to push us into their system, big fail. Countries are now taken on Bitcoin, Elon is moving towards a payment system that might include crypto
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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