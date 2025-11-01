Maria Zeee-The Nutrition Revolution: Promise of a Cancer-Free Future?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 138 | For over 100 years, medical schools prohibited serious nutrition training because it threatened Big Pharma’s golden goose—lifelong drug customers. Doctors were never taught how food prevents or reverses disease, only how to prescribe. That's about to change, and John Richardson is convinced this will lead to a cancer free future.