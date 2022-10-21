Dr. Marc Siegel: Gain-Of-Function Type Of Research Should Be Banned

https://gnews.org/articles/481255
Summary：On October 18, medical expert Dr. Mark Siegel warned on a Fox News program that Boston University or other international scientists should not be doing research similar to gain-of-function. Even though the university tried to elude the term “gain-of-function” by claiming the research made the virus replicate 'less dangerous.'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.