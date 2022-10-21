Dr. Marc Siegel: Gain-Of-Function Type Of Research Should Be Banned

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https://gnews.org/articles/481255
Summary：On October 18, medical expert Dr. Mark Siegel warned on a Fox News program that Boston University or other international scientists should not be doing research similar to gain-of-function. Even though the university tried to elude the term “gain-of-function” by claiming the research made the virus replicate 'less dangerous.'