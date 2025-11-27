The Bug Within

Slow to medium paced, 60s, sun-soaked, summer California surf vibe, romantic beach pop, slacker rock, melodic, Love song; male vocalist with layered falsetto style reverb vocals, full orchestral with smooth violin strings





(Verse 1) In the mirror of the morning light, I saw a face I'd long forgotten, The bug that's lived within my soul, Since the day I was born. He woke me up, no warning given, Sat down at my table, eyes ablaze, "Where were you, without me?" he asked, In a voice that wouldn't be delayed. (Verse 2) I don't recall when he arrived, But I know he's always been there, The jester, the truth-teller, My raw soul, my crooked guide. I lost him, or so I thought, But today, he's back, and I won't hide, My bug has returned, with the rooster's crow, And I won't keep quiet anymore. (Chorus) My bug has returned, and we'll sing, A duet of defiance, he and I, My little bug and I, always together, Always burning bright, like the morning sky. (Verse 3) We all have a little bug inside, Whispering when the path is straight, "Cheat, no one sees you," it says, Urging us to break the rules we hate. It laughs at manuals, dances in contradiction, And it's time we listened to its call, For it's the voice of our true selves, The one that makes us stand ten feet tall. (Chorus – Variation) My little bug is free, it's the law, My little bug is shadow, it's the king, My little bug rules, my little bug roars, And I'll follow it, wherever it leads. (Closing – soft singing) Today I woke up with my bug, He gave me back my pulse, my joy, My creation, my infinity, Today he returned, my little bug.