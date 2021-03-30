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93 yr old Holocaust survivor & Freedom fighter Irene provides many words of wisdom Toronto 03/27/21
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60 views • March 30, 2021
She tells the enthusiastic crowd of her viewpoint on the lock downs, masks on children and how she was mistreated by the Nazi regime. She shares that "I would love to die in a state that gives me freedom".
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Watch all videos here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zu649DLyiX8&;list=UUTH0JYpeeR6F5viP6cuKw4w
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Free Speech Media does not receive any government funding. Please help to support independent investigative journalism!!! My ability to continue reporting depends on your generous donations and is gratefully appreciated.
Interac e-transfers can be sent to mikebayer(at)free-speech.ca
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Free copies of The Road to Serfdom here: https://mises.org/library/road-serfdom-0
Economics in One Lesson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24nVarM20KQ&;list=PL6EF300C10AC5999C.
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