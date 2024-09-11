BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical Health #61: The 24th Anniversary of 911 The Final Battle On Earth Continues...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
17 views • 7 months ago

 The Final Physics on Earth Begins within you on the 24th Anniversary of 9/11/2001. The Twin Towers come straight down defying the law of Gravity and Physics. The world has a conspiracy theory bonanza, while no one thinks to look to the bible for the prophecy of the final war on earth pitting the muslims vs. the christians so the Jews can turn the other cheek.

     Biblical Health #61: The 24th Anniversary of 911 The Final Battle On Earth Continues...

     world wide war on terror, 9/11/2001, Armageddon, Harmageddon, prophecy, end times, God,

        The final war on earth began on 9/11/2001 when the Muslims attacked the resurrected Holy Roman empire rising out of the sea; The United States. The MAGA supporters try to battle it out without God vs. the Godless Demon-Rats. & The Teflon Don's "Make God Great Again" final spiritual battle on earth.

9/11/2001 Conspiracy Theories Explained By 4 Bible Prophecies: The Final Battle On Earth Begins...

https://rumble.com/v3gbql1-9112001-conspiracy-theories-explained-by-4-bible-prophecies-the-final-battl.html


Keywords
godprophecyend timesarmageddonworld wide war on terror9112001harmageddon
