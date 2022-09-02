Serbia: Signs of War





‘We must travel from our country and back again while hiding our state’s coat of arms. But what else to do? Until we come back with our army and police, we will hide it, and when we get it all back, we won’t.’





Pristina attempted to stop cars with Serbian license plates from entering the city, and to force Serbs living in Kosovo to exchange their passports for local ones. Serbia considers it as rights violating by Kosovo. The escalating conflict has already been dubbed the ‘war of documents’.





At the end of July, the sides were one step away from a war of arms. The situation was put on hold until September 1. Belgrade and Pristina managed to reach an agreement, but not on all points.





How did the conflict start and what awaits Serbia and Kosovo? Watch the film Serbia: Signs of War to find the answers.