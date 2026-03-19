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Prophecies | CONSECRATE YOURSELF, FIRE IS FALLING - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


WATCH Ginger Ziegler:
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd
WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/




𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


Joseph Z March 16, 2026
Sky is not falling
https://rumble.com/v777tyy-sky-is-not-fallingchurch-rise-up-voice-of-god-with-joseph-z.html


Rachel Shaffer Oasis Church March 15, 2026 word from February 2024
https://youtu.be/LvMahxgPBqI


Amanda Grace March 17, 2026
Mind Blowing: Rise of Zohran Mamdani 911 and the Golden Apple Connection to NY
https://youtu.be/3YD27D37fFM


Robin D Bullock March 14, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Prophecy
June 8, 2021 and July 13, 2025
https://youtu.be/oz5Ze50x_cM?si=1Hky_gk2N90A9gW3


Julie Green received on March 7, 2026(2nd one) Delivered on March 16, 2026
https://rumble.com/v776rhu-live-with-julie.html


Hank Kunneman Elijah Streams March 17, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/2ZrLfoaoEyU?si=GAsTe0m1BOxycqXB


Yvon Attia March 17, 2026 Elijah Streams
https://youtu.be/-Ivs9E5s6XA


Iranian Woman getting baptized
https://x.com/IsraelVive1948/status/1874423540927418392?s=20


Josh Howerton and David Nasser Jesus appearing in Dreams
https://youtube.com/shorts/L83iMh8_gVk?si=v_VY927QrTjI25h9


Mike Thompson March 15, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/Z44NMZejAbA?si=fViyuBmWr8qYB5uC


Donna Rigney March 17, 2026
https://youtu.be/DN5elw0niec?si=QaIk1At_yv8FXrGw


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
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Promo Code: FLYOVER




Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------


𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
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🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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