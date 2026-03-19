Prophecies | CONSECRATE YOURSELF, FIRE IS FALLING - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)WATCH Ginger Ziegler:RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmdWEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Joseph Z March 16, 2026Sky is not fallinghttps://rumble.com/v777tyy-sky-is-not-fallingchurch-rise-up-voice-of-god-with-joseph-z.htmlRachel Shaffer Oasis Church March 15, 2026 word from February 2024https://youtu.be/LvMahxgPBqIAmanda Grace March 17, 2026Mind Blowing: Rise of Zohran Mamdani 911 and the Golden Apple Connection to NYhttps://youtu.be/3YD27D37fFMRobin D Bullock March 14, 2026Strait of Hormuz ProphecyJune 8, 2021 and July 13, 2025https://youtu.be/oz5Ze50x_cM?si=1Hky_gk2N90A9gW3Julie Green received on March 7, 2026(2nd one) Delivered on March 16, 2026https://rumble.com/v776rhu-live-with-julie.htmlHank Kunneman Elijah Streams March 17, 2026https://www.youtube.com/live/2ZrLfoaoEyU?si=GAsTe0m1BOxycqXBYvon Attia March 17, 2026 Elijah Streamshttps://youtu.be/-Ivs9E5s6XAIranian Woman getting baptizedhttps://x.com/IsraelVive1948/status/1874423540927418392?s=20Josh Howerton and David Nasser Jesus appearing in Dreamshttps://youtube.com/shorts/L83iMh8_gVk?si=v_VY927QrTjI25h9Mike Thompson March 15, 2026https://www.youtube.com/live/Z44NMZejAbA?si=fViyuBmWr8qYB5uCDonna Rigney March 17, 2026https://youtu.be/DN5elw0niec?si=QaIk1At_yv8FXrGw-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: