Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Investigative Judgement On Trial
6 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published 17 days ago |

The Investigative Judgement On Trial 

In Episode 56 we discuss the Biblical foundation for the investigative judgement, and the importance thereof. We also discuss some questions such as "Did Jesus preach to the dead?", "Can man forgive sins according to John 20:21-23?", "Is Satan's personification of Jesus' Second Coming happening before or after the close of probation?", "What does it mean to walk in the spirit?", "What is the anti-type of the 40 year wandering in the wilderness?" and "How close is the second exodus?". And we also expound on the wonderful teaching of Righteousness by Faith.


Keywords
jesussaviourredeemer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket