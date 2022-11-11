The Investigative Judgement On Trial

In Episode 56 we discuss the Biblical foundation for the investigative judgement, and the importance thereof. We also discuss some questions such as "Did Jesus preach to the dead?", "Can man forgive sins according to John 20:21-23?", "Is Satan's personification of Jesus' Second Coming happening before or after the close of probation?", "What does it mean to walk in the spirit?", "What is the anti-type of the 40 year wandering in the wilderness?" and "How close is the second exodus?". And we also expound on the wonderful teaching of Righteousness by Faith.





