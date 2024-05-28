Create New Account
TV Show "Manifest" - June 2, 2024" - 144,000/288,000 - High Watch Date!
Grafted In The Vine
863 Subscribers
123 views
Published Yesterday

Grafted In The Vine - Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/graftedinteamjesus1

Grafted In The Vine - Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GraftedInTheVine222

Grafted In The Vine - Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zDnsip8yCfZW/

Grafted In The Vine Twitch Livestream Channel - https://www.twitch.tv/graftedinthevine

Grafted In The Vine Website - https://www.graftedinthevine.net/blog


Our Unlisted Video "Manifested 144,000 June 2 2024"

https://rumble.com/v4xv0r9-manifest-144000-june-2-2024.html


Five years later, MH370 is changing how we fly

https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/08/us/mh370-fifth-anniversary-malaysia-flight-370-space-based-global-tracking/index.html


Volcanic 'Devil Comet' erupts with its biggest blast yet as it races toward Earth

https://www.space.com/volcanic-devil-comet-eruption-record-earth-close-approach


Revelation 7

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+7&version=NKJV


Revelation 14

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+14&version=NKJV


MANIFEST Season 4 Part 2 Five Shocking Ending Twist Explained

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCNJdxwEEM4





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

